DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — The Denham Springs Police Department said a truck hauling a helicopter has been removed after it was stuck under the S. Range Overpass Friday morning.
The first call came in at 8:06 a.m. and DSPD explained, “The load was too tall and the helicopter engine struck the overpass.”
Police said that one lane of traffic is closed for cleanup. The Denham Springs Fire Department, Louisiana State Police and Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office were also at the scene.
