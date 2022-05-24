COVINGTON, LA (WGNO)The St. Tammany Parish Sheriffs Office is investigating an incident they said involved gunfire Tuesday.

According to deputies, just before 6 p.m., the sheriff’s office and deputies were called to the Coquille Sports Complex near the intersection of Highway 1085 and Highway 1077, on a report of shots fired in the area.

Detectives said a vehicle of interest has been located at a gas station near the scene along with two people that were detained and are being questioned about the incident.

Confirmation that this was a shooting, two people detained and no known victims at this time @WGNOtv pic.twitter.com/xAXgJ6atTU — Anna McAllister (@annamactv) May 25, 2022

Deputies report no one was hurt and that the scene is now safe and secure.

No further details are available at this time as the investigation is ongoing. Information will be given as it comes in.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 898-2338.