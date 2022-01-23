Head-on collision in Vermilion Parish leaves two dead

(iSeeCars) — Tinted windows aren’t just for aesthetics. They serve several functions that include blocking dangerous UV rays to protect passengers and reduce wear on the car’s interior materials, adding increased privacy, and keeping a car cool. What’s more is that the tinting film can act in the same manner as safety glass, keeping the window from spraying shards everywhere in the event of an accident. There are many types of window tint available, and with varying material types the cost can vary widely. If any of the above benefits of window tinting have piqued your interest, here’s a look at what it costs to tint your car’s windows and what options are available.

Car window tinting is the procedure that adds a tinted transparent film or coating to the inside of a car’s windows. The thickness of the window tint and the material varies. If a window tint is too dark, it can hinder visibility, particularly at night. That’s why each state has different laws that dictate how much tinting is allowed on each window. These window tint laws include the percentage of light allowed in, which is also known as Visible Light Transmission. Local laws can also include how many inches of the windshield can legally be tinted. Tints can be applied at home, but professional application is recommended.