“He was a great person” people remember former Governor Edwin Edwards

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Sunday, people from near and far made their to Baton Rouge to pay their final respects to former Governor Edwin Edwards.

Outside the funeral, Shaterral Johnson shared memories she has with the former Governor.

“This was in Lafayette, Governor Edwards was campaigning for Governor John Bel Edwards for his runoff,” said Johnson while holding her phone swiping through pictures.

The former Mayor of the Historic Town of Grand Coteau said, the pictures in her phone shows the good times and are moments she’ll cherish forever.

“I wrote Governor Edwards when he was away in Oakdale, he wrote me back I’m going to save that letter in a frame,” said Johnson.

She said, the history making four term governor was her friend.

“I just love their family, he was a great person he helped many people and it’s just an honor to be in his presence,” said Johnson.

Dozen of people including Brendon Kenney admired the man Edwards was.

“He’s a great man to the United States and Louisiana,” said Kenney.

“His talks were just amazing, he was funny and handsome, the ladies just loved being in his presence,” said Johnson.

For them, being there meant more than seeing a piece of history. They said, it was to share one final memory.

“Goodbye Governor Edwards,” said Kenney.

“Thank you for inspiring me,” said Johnson.