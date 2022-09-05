NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— It’s a sad day in Louisiana as we mourn the loss of former New Orleans mayor and voice for equality in Louisiana, Moon Landrieu. Upon the announcement of Landrieu’s passing, his legacy became even more known as leaders on both the city and state levels lamented the former political dynasty patriarch’s loss of life.

Here’s what leaders had to say about Landrieu’s passing:

Gov. John Bel Edwards

“Moon Landrieu was a courageous and defining voice for Louisiana and his beloved hometown of New Orleans. As a newly-elected member of the Louisiana House of Representatives, he was the only member to vote against a 1960 bill that sought to defy federal integration orders. He served with unwavering integrity throughout his long and storied career of public service — especially as mayor of New Orleans, U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, and judge for the Louisiana Court of Appeal. Moon was never afraid to be the man in the arena, and it’s because of his bold vision that we and millions of annual visitors are able to enjoy the iconic landscape of New Orleans as we know it today. In addition to his many contributions to our state and nation, he leaves behind the most enduring legacy of all – a family that continues his fight for equality. Donna and I are praying for his wife of nearly sixty-eight years, Verna, and all of his loving children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.”

Mayor LaToya Cantrell

“The City of New Orleans mourns the passing of our former mayor Moon Landrieu. A civil rights trailblazer and dedicated public servant, Landrieu’s urban policy vision helped shape this City, and the racial coalitions he built in the face of division continues to inspire generations.

As intertwined with the City of New Orleans as anyone in her beloved history, Moon Landrieu has earned our most deepest gratitude, and we are comforted in the notion that his legacy will continue to live on. We are keeping the Landrieu family in our prayers.”

Council President Helena Moreno

“We lost Mayor Moon Landrieu today. He transformed civic & political life with his courageous fights on behalf of the people of New Orleans, particularly around racial and economic justice. He has left an indelible mark on our City & will be greatly missed.”

Councilman Freddie King III

“May loving memories of former New Orleans Mayor Moon Landrieu comfort the Landrieu family in ther time of great sorrow. Prayers for strength and peace today always.”

Councilman Jared Brossett

“Praying for the Landrieu Family on the passing of former Mayor Moon Landrieu. A legendary statesman with a passion for justice, deep desire for a better, fairer New Orleans. He led with a heart to unite. His selfless service, courage and moral strength will forever be remembered.”

Councilman JP Morrell

“My prayers go out to the Landrieu Family on learning of the passing of their patriarch, Moon Landrieu, a former Mayor of New Orleans. He was not only a great Mayor, but advocate for Black residents in an unprecedented time when pushing equality wasn’t in vogue.”

NOPD Supt. Shaun Ferguson

“On behalf of the men and women of the New Orleans Police Department, I want to extend our deepest condolences to the Landrieu family on the passing of former New Orleans Mayor Moon Landrieu. He led this city with an open heart and an open mind. He help raise the voices of many who would come to serve this city with distinction. Rest in Peace.”

Loyola University Rev. Justin Daffron, S.J.

“Loyola is grateful to have been a part of former Mayor Landrieu’s life,” said the Rev. Justin Daffron, S.J. “His legacy is a great teacher for us all to work for the social change that will create a more just world for all.”

“My first recollection of Moon was while I was at Spring Hill College and he was pitching for Loyola against us on the mound,” recalled President Emeritus, the Rev. James “Jim” Carter, S.J., 95, whose own Jesuit education and long leadership at Loyola overlapped with Landrieu’s, resulting in a friendship that lasted nearly 70 years.

“My enduring recollection was Moon and Verna kneeling in the pews at Mass in the chapel of Ursuline Academy, where he prayed every week. It amazed me that as eloquent as he was, he never prepared remarks. He had an ingenious mind and a good sense of humor. He was a good friend, a good mayor, and a good Catholic.”

New Orleans and Louisiana politician Eddie L. Sapir

My deepest sympathy to Verna, his children, and the entire Landrieu Family. When Moon was elected to the City Council, running in my first campaign, I replaced him in the Louisiana House of Representatives. Later, I served with him on the New Orleans City Council and supported him when he ran for mayor. We shared many great historical votes for racial justice and business growth including the location of the Superdome in downtown New Orleans. He was a great political partner and a dear friend. He will be sadly missed and never forgotten.

