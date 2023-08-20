HENDERSON, La. (KLFY) – A liquified propane gas transportation pipeline ruptured on Tuesday in the Atchafalaya Basin.

The 12-inch pipeline is located in a rural area approximately 4.5 miles north of I-10 in henderson. The repairs are expected to take several days to complete. A half-mile radius buffer zone has been established and State Police are urging the public to avoid the area until further notice.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) has closed the waterways located at Bayou Fordoche and Fusilier.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.