Happening Today: Rally in Baton Rouge calling for justice for Ronald Greene

Baton Rouge, La. (KLFY) — A protest and rally is planned for Thursday in Baton Rouge where organizations from across the state will be gathering to demand justice for 49-year-old Ronald Greene.

Greene died in police custody more than two years ago.

Louisiana State Police initially claimed he drove into a tree after a pursuit and died.

Police then said he died after a struggle with officers.

However, in the body camera footage obtained by the Associated Press, an officer can be heard saying, “I beat the ever living *** out of him, choked him, and everything else trying to get him under control.”

Governor John Bel Edwards has also condemned the actions taken by officers in this incident.

The rally and protest will begin at the steps of the Louisiana State Capitol and then march to the Governor’s mansion at 3:00 p.m.