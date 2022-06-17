GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD)— A member of ‘Louisiana’s Longest Married Couple’ has passed away at the age of 100.

Marjorie “Patsy” Rita Naquin Richardson died on Monday, June 13.

Patsy and Gail Richardson were married for 81 years.

According to the obituary, “Patsy” Richardson was a member of St. Mark Catholic Church.

That is where the funeral for the Gonzales native is taking place on Friday morning.

St. Mark’s posted this message on their Facebook page,

“There will be no 8:30 a.m. Mass on Friday, June 17. Father Rubin welcomes all to attend the funeral of Mars. Patsy Richardson, mother of Steve (Robin) Richardson. Mrs. Patsy was 100 years old and one of St. Mark Parish’s oldest parishioners. She and her husband, Mr. Gail, received the title of ‘Louisiana’s Longest Married Couple’ when they celebrated their 81st Anniversary this past September. She will be greatly missed by many. May she rest in peace.”

“Patsy’ will be interned at Greenoaks Memorial Park Cemetery.