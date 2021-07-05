Hale Boggs Bridge hit-and-run suspect’s grandmother arrested

PARADIS, La. (WGNO) — As the investigation continues into the deadly hit-and-run that killed a construction worker on the Hale Boggs Bridge in January, the Louisiana State Police have made a second arrest.

Troopers arrested Marie Sally Dufrene on Monday for obstruction of justice after detectives determined the 73-year-old grandmother aided her 22-year-old grandson Hunter Johnson of Reserve, La., after the crash occurred.

Marie Sally Dufrene

Hunter Mason Johnson Photos courtesy St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office

According to the LSP report, Dufrene picked up Johnson and prevented investigators from making an arrest at the time. Johnson surrendered to police in March.

Dufrene was arrested from her residence Monday morning at approximately 7 a.m., and she was booked into the Nelson Coleman Correctional Center in St. Charles Parish.