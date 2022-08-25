MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced 34-year-old Delon Scott of Hahnville, La. was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release for Drug Trafficking and Possession of Firearms.

On May 17, 2022, Scott pleaded guilty to a Bill of Information charging him with Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Possession of Firearms in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking. According to evidence presented in court, Scott was stopped by Mangham Police on December 8, 2020.

During the traffic stop, authorities developed probable cause to search Scott’s vehicle where they discovered methamphetamine, a pocket scale, and Ziploc bags. Police also found a Taurus 9mm pistol, a Glock 9mm pistol, a FEG PA-63 9x18mm pistol, and a Smith and Wesson Bodyguard .380 pistol.

The narcotics were sent to the North Louisiana Criminalistics Laboratory for analysis and the testing confirmed that the narcotics was pure methamphetamine.