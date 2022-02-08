BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A gun was reportedly found in a student’s backpack at Glen Oaks High School on Monday morning.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) Drug Task Force responded to the school around 8:15 a.m. after school administration found a loaded handgun in the bag of a 16-year-old 10th grader.

The sheriff’s office says that no threats were reported.

EBRSO says the student gave no additional information and is charged with illegally carrying a firearm on school property, fire alarm free zone.