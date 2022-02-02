Video Courtesy: Audubon Nature Institute

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The time has come for the time-old question on February 2 — what kind of weather will the groundhog predict? Well, our friends at Audubon Zoo have the answer, brought to us by none other than the professional, Parish the nutria.

Check out the video shared with us by Audubon, showing zoo resident Parish forecasting the weather ahead of New Orleans.

While there’s no Bill Murray in her prediction, this Groundhog Day, Parish predicts warm weather is just around the corner! This means the possibility of beautiful, spring mornings all throughout Carnival season and beyond!

Photo Courtesy: Audubon Nature Institute

Photo Courtesy: Audubon Nature Institute

Photo Courtesy: Audubon Nature Institute