ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A new plant is coming to Ascension Parish. Skyfall Biologicals is building a 35-million-dollar manufacturing facility.

The work begins now. Skyfall Biologicals will manufacture two products: an insect repellent and a preservative used for storing potatoes. This will bring 160 new jobs to Ascension Parish. “We’re going to employ people here. It will be used globally to help improve the quality of life for different people,” said John Forsythe the Production Manager for 1,4 Group.

1,4 Group Chairman John Forsythe said this will also help Louisiana’s buggy climate. “Insect repellent is a huge deal. If we can get insects to leave us alone when we’re out having a barbecue, that’s a good thing.”

Forsythe said the project should be completed in a little over a year. Applications are open you can apply here.