Watch: Gov. Edwards attends ground-breaking ceremony for West Shore Lake Pontchartrain flood reduction project

RESERVA, La. (WGNO) — On Monday morning, Federal, state, and local officials gathered to break ground on the West Shore Lake Pontchartrain flood damage risk reduction project.
The following officials spoke at the ceremony:
- Gov. John Bel Edwards, State of Louisiana
- Cong. Garret Graves, U.S. House of Representatives
- Col. Stephen Murphy, USACE New Orleans District
- Chip Kline, Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority
- Pres. Jaclyn Hotard, St. John Parish
- Pres. Matthew Jewell, St. Charles Parish
- Pres. Pete Dufresne, St. James Parish