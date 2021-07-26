Watch: Gov. Edwards attends ground-breaking ceremony for West Shore Lake Pontchartrain flood reduction project

Louisiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RESERVA, La. (WGNO) — On Monday morning, Federal, state, and local officials gathered to break ground on the West Shore Lake Pontchartrain flood damage risk reduction project.

The following officials spoke at the ceremony:

  • Gov. John Bel Edwards, State of Louisiana
  • Cong. Garret Graves, U.S. House of Representatives
  • Col. Stephen Murphy, USACE New Orleans District
  • Chip Kline, Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority
  • Pres. Jaclyn Hotard, St. John Parish
  • Pres. Matthew Jewell, St. Charles Parish
  • Pres. Pete Dufresne, St. James Parish

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

92° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 92° 79°

Tuesday

94° / 80°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 15% 94° 80°

Wednesday

93° / 81°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 93° 81°

Thursday

91° / 80°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 36% 91° 80°

Friday

92° / 81°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 92° 81°

Saturday

92° / 81°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 92° 81°

Sunday

92° / 80°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 92° 80°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

90°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
90°

91°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
91°

90°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
90°

90°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
90°

91°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
91°

91°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
91°

90°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
90°

89°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
21%
89°

88°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
88°

86°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
3%
86°

85°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
4%
85°

84°

10 PM
Clear
5%
84°

84°

11 PM
Clear
5%
84°

83°

12 AM
Clear
6%
83°

82°

1 AM
Clear
6%
82°

82°

2 AM
Clear
6%
82°

81°

3 AM
Clear
10%
81°

81°

4 AM
Clear
7%
81°

80°

5 AM
Clear
11%
80°

80°

6 AM
Clear
11%
80°

80°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
80°

83°

8 AM
Sunny
5%
83°

86°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
3%
86°

88°

10 AM
Sunny
2%
88°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News