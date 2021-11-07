Greater Baton Rouge State Fair wraps up after a grand return

Baton Rouge, La (BRPROUD) — Since 1985, over $4 million has passed through the Baton Rouge State Fair Foundation back into the community.

The foundation has a nearly 60-year history of funding community service projects and promoting enrichment opportunities for the children and youth of the Baton Rouge area.

Last year, the fair was unable to operate because of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, but they were back and better than ever this year. Chairman of Baton Rouge State Fair Cliff Barton said it’s been a long 11 days.

“We’ve had some tremendous crowds, the people have supported us greatly, we expected a large turnout, I think this is bigger than what we had expected,” said Barton.

Families made sure to catch its last day to enjoy all of the classic fair foods, rides and live entertainment.

“The line was so long every day and today I drove by and it wasn’t that long,” said Carmen Goree.

The event is about more than just having fun, it’s also about giving back. The fair also provides a financial boost to the community.

“I’m a volunteer, everybody on my board is a volunteer, none of us get paid,” said Barton. “We do this because we love it. We take our proceeds and donate them to the Baton Rouge State Fair Foundation who donated them back into the community in the form of scholarships, grants, and sponsorships.”

Though the fun comes to an end Sunday, Barton said his team will start planning for next year’s fair in just a few weeks. He said he can’t wait to let the good times roll again.

“The sights, the sounds, the smells, when you put it all together it makes me feel like a kid again,” Barton said. “I think I got the fountain of youth out here.”