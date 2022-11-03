KELLY, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, shortly after 12 PM, Louisiana State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 165 south of Louisiana Highway 843. The crash claimed the life of 60-year-old Bobby J. Grant of Grayson, La.

According to authorities, a 1994 Chevrolet S-10, driven by Grant, was traveling south on U.S. Highway 165 when the vehicle exited the roadway, striking a tree. Grant sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Caldwell Parish Coroner’s Office.

A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.