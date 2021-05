NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Associated Press has obtained and released exclusive video of the deadly arrest of 49-year-old Ronald Greene by Louisiana State Police in Union Parish.

The body camera footage shows troopers stunning, punching and hurling racial slurs at Greene as he apologizes for leading them on a high-speed chase.

Troopers initially told Greene’s family he died from injuries suffered in a car crash.

The 2019 arrest is the subject of a federal civil rights investigation.