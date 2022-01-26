LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette grandmother saved her 2-year-old grandson from a house fire Wednesday afternoon in downtown Lafayette.

The grandmother, who wasn’t identified by name, entered a bedroom where her 2-year-old grandson was sleeping and discovered a fire near the bed, according to Fire Department Spokesperson Alton Trahan.

He said she quickly grabbed him and got out of the apartment.

It happened just after 4 p.m. in the 800 block of East Convent Street.

Trahan said firefighters arrived and put out the fire which was confined to the bedroom area.

He said the bed and other items in the room sustained heavy fire damage.

No injuries were reported and the cause is still under investigation.