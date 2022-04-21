LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A grand jury in the 15th Judicial District Court in Lafayette Parish has declined to indict a suspect in a Feb. 7 shooting that killed one man.

Cody Douglas Pierson, 32, of Lafayette, was accused in the shooting death of Alex D. Alexander, 40, in broad daylight at the corner of W. Simcoe St. and S. Pierce. Lafayette Police reported that Pierson allegedly got into a verbal altercation with Alexander. Pierson allegedly drew a handgun and shot Alexander in the neck before fleeing the scene.

At the time, Alexander was expected to make a recovery, but he later died from his injuries.

The 15th Judicial District Court reported that the grand jury returned a “no true bill” on a second-degree murder charge, meaning they declined to indict Pierson in Alexander’s death. That means the charges against Pierson are dropped.