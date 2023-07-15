GRAND CHENIER, La. (KLFY) – The Grand Chenier Bridge on Hwy. 82 will be closing for repairs.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is advising motorists that necessary repairs will force the closure from Monday, July 17 to Wednesday, July 19.

The closure will begin at 6:30 a.m. on Monday and remain closed until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Advised detour routes are Hwy. 82, Hwy. 27 and Hwy. 14.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts