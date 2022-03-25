NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On March 30, 2022, Grambling State University President Rick Gallot will journey to Southeastern Louisiana March 30 through April 1 to recruit potential Grambling students as part of the 2022 Bernetta Ambres Ambassador Tour.

Gallot, GSU Vice President for Advancement, Research, and Economic Development Melanie Jones and the GSU admissions team will speak to junior and senior classes about the benefits of attending Grambling with students being offered on-site admittance.

Here is where they will tour through:

Gallot and GSU’s Bernetta Ambres Ambassador Tour team will depart for New Orleans on March 29 and following a breakfast with the Jefferson Parish Schools System on March 30 will attend an “InspireNOLA” charter schools’ event to be hosted by Edna Karr High School from 11:15 a.m.-2:15 p.m.

From 12:30-1:30 that afternoon the GSU team will meet with students at L.B. Landry before

meeting with students at St. Mary’s Academy from 2-3 p.m.

Gallot and GSU’s tour team will start the day on March 31 visiting with students at West St. John

High School in Edgard from 9:15-10:15 a.m. before moving to East St. John High School in Reserve

for a 10:45-11:45 a.m. visit.

From 12:30-1:30 p.m. that afternoon the group will appear at Booker T. Washington High School

to meet with students from Kipp New Orleans Charter Schools. Students from Frederick A.

Douglas High School and John F. Kennedy High School will also participate.

GSU’s recruiting team will then move on to St. Augustine High School to meet with students there

from 1:45-2:45 p.m. before attending a fundraiser/reception at the Roy E. Glapion Zulu Hall in

New Orleans from 5:30-7:30 p.m

On April 1, Gallot and his team will visit Collegiate Academy Charter Schools hosted at George

Washington Carver High in New Orleans from 10:15-11:15. Participating schools include

Abramson Sci Academy, Rosenwald Collegiate Academy, Livingston Collegiate and Collegiate

Baton Rouge (virtual).