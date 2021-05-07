Grambling State University soon to offer real estate development courses

GRAMBLING, La. (KARD-KTVE) — Grambling State University will be the first HBCU to offer real estate development courses to its students.

According to a press release, a partnership developed between Grambling State University and Arizona State University’s W. P. Carey School of Business has made this possible.

Adding such courses will assist in increasing diversity in the real estate industry.

ASU will provide Grambling with a list of courses for consideration by its eligible students, provide institutional guidance, academic instruction and oversight for the pilot program.

“This partnership supports GSU students being able to expand their training to include the acquisition of skills associated with real estate,” said GSU Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Connie Walton. “GSU students will be able to enroll in online real estate courses that are taught by faculty at Arizona State University. We expect that there will be student interest across disciplines at the university.”

Murphy Cheatham, who serves on the Grambling University Foundation Board and a Grambling alumnus played a major part into breathing life into the partnership.

“I am an alum of Grambling State University and Arizona State University and I helped facilitate a partnership between them to create an opportunity for GSU students to earn a minor in real estate and matriculate to the Master of Real Estate Development program,” Cheatham said. “The partnership began in March for Grambling State students and will go a long way in helping foster more diversity in the commercial real estate industry.”

Grambling students who are interested in signing up for the program can visit wpcarey.asu.edu/grambling