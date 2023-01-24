All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Grambling State University Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place at the university’s Tiger Village on Thursday, January 19, 2023. According to authorities, the shooting was a result of a fight that occurred on Main Street earlier that day.

Grambling State University Police confirmed that they have arrested multiple offenders. If you have additional information about the persons of interest shown in the picture above, contact authorities at 318-274-2222.