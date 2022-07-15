GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, August 13, 2022, the Grambling State University Department of Athletics will hold its annual Fan Day. During the event, Grambling State’s football, volleyball, men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s basketball, and women’s soccer teams will make an appearance.

The festivities will take place as listed:

10 AM: The football team will have a scrimmage in the Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium. Gates will open at 9 AM and fans will have the opportunity to see and meet head coach Hue Jackson and the rest of the team.

12:30 PM: Fans will have the opportunity to interact and get autographs signed by Grambling State coaches and student-athletes at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.

Season tickets are on sale in the GSU Ticket Office. To purchase tickets, call 318-274-2629. Renewed season ticket holders may be able to pick up their printed season tickets at Fan Day.

Fans will need to email their first and last name and contact number to Athletics Development at athleticsdevelopment@gram.edu by July 31, 2022.