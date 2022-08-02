GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Grambling State football is back. The Grambling State University football team is set to report to camp on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, with the first practice to take place on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

The Tigers will kick off practice at 9:45 AM on August 2, 2022, and the team will practice for six consecutive days before their first off day on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Fall camp is closed to the public and media. Fans and members of the media will have their first look to meet the players, coaches, and staff members during Fan Day on August 13, 2022.

Grambling State opens the 2022 season on Saturday, September 3, 2022, in Jonesboro, Ark. against Arkansas State. Kickoff against Arkansas State is set for 6 PM and the game will be streamed live on ESPN+.