Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, October 21, 2022, Grambling State University police arrested 59-year-old Rodney Thornton Williams for Malfeasance in Office. According to reports, Williams is a GSU police officer.

Williams was transported to the Lincoln Parish Detention Center and his bond was set at $1,500. We will keep you updated once we receive more information.