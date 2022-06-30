GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Grambling Legends Sports Hall of Fame Committee announced its selection of 11 individuals to be inducted into the 14th Hall of Fame Class. The 2022 Hall of Fame induction banquet will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center on the campus of Grambling State University.

The following individuals will be part of the 14th Hall of Fame Class:

Clemente Gordon (Football)

Andrew Jackson (Football)

Robert Taylor (Football)

Rodney Tureaud (Football)

Shiakiea Carter (Basketball)

Joseph Jones (Basketball)

Joseph Simpson (Basketball)

Dr. James Hammond (Baseball)

Juan Watkins (Baseball)

Yolande Small (Track and Field)

Conrad Hutchinson, Jr. (Marching Band)

The 2022 Grambling Legends Sports Hall of Fame weekend festivities will include a 4:30 PM press conference on Friday, July 8, 2022, at the Eddie G. Robinson Museum. At 5 PM, a meet and greet will take place with the current and former inductees along with the general public in the Doris Robinson Hall of the museum.

The hall of fame enshrinement dinner and induction proceeding will begin at 6 PM on Saturday, July 9, 2022. Admission to the Grambling Legends Sports Hall of Fame is $75.

For more information or to purchase a ticket, contact Dr. Ruby Higgins at 318-243-7557 or rubydhiggins@yahoo.com.