BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana is bracing for severe weather later this week, and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) issued a Monday, November 28 news release, urging locals to create a game plan ahead of the storms.

The news release said damaging winds, heavy rainfall, hail, and the potential for tornadoes will most likely affect the northeast corner of the state.

It added that Louisiana’s other regions have a slight to moderate chance of sustaining impact.

In the news release, Governor Edwards issued the following warning, “I’m encouraging everyone to keep track of these storms and heed the advice of your local weather experts and officials. The tornado and damaging winds over the weekend in St. Charles Parish are an example of how dangerous storms can be this time of year. Conditions can change quickly, and it is difficult to determine exactly where potential problems will develop.”

He went on to point out that the severe weather is likely to continue on into the overnight hours, which means extra precautions must be taken.

Edwards stated, “In this case, much of the danger will continue into the overnight hours Tuesday when most people are asleep. I can’t stress enough how important it is to have your game plan in place to protect yourself and your loved ones.”

Important facts and tips to keep in mind during this week’s severe weather are listed below:

Prepare for power outages by charging your devices ahead of the storm

Finalize plans for your family in harmony with tips from GetAGamePlan.org

Establish plans for your business using advice from GetAGamePlan.org

Be sure your pets are cared for during bad weather

Keep in mind that a “WATCH” issued by the National Weather Service indicates that conditions are favorable for severe weather, which means you should be ready to take action and stay tuned for updates.

Remember that a “WARNING” means immediate action is required as severe weather is occurring or imminent for your location. You must take shelter immediately and watch BRProud for additional updates.

