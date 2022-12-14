BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — After a series of deadly storms ripped through the northwest corner of Louisiana Tuesday night, Governor John Bel Edwards has declared a State of Emergency.

The Governor’s office is also urging residents who sustained storm damage to report the damage and all related information at damage.la.gov

According to Governor Edwards’ office, reporting data at the website above is not mandatory but volunteering to do so can help officials identify damage impacts in each region. Anyone who chooses to report such data should keep in mind that this does not replace filing a claim with their insurance agency.

As of Wednesday afternoon, much of the state remains under a weather threat through Wednesday evening and according to the National Weather Service (NWS), six possible tornadoes struck Caddo, Union, Rapides, Madison, East Carroll and Franklin Parishes. Officials say the tornado in Caddo Parish resulted in the deaths of a 30-year-old woman and her eight-year-old son after their home was hit. Several other injuries were also reported across the state.

