Governor Edwards attends groundbreaking ceremony for rice mill in Acadiana

JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY) A new rice mill will soon be up and running in Jeff Davis Parish.

Governor John Bel Edwards attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the new $8.4 million facility Thursday afternoon.

The governor says this will be huge for local rice farmers and says it’s a major agricultural win for the region and for our state.

“Next week we’re going to celebrate Thanksgiving, and when we go, this is one more thing we can be thankful for, this opportunity we have today to break ground on something that’s going to be so positive for this region,” Governor Edwards said.

At the groundbreaking ceremony, Governor Edwards said this new rice mill is a huge win. He says that’s because rice is one of the most important crops in Louisiana.

“It is critical for our economy. It is the bedrock of agrobusiness. It’s a staple ingredient for so many of the rich cultures that Louisiana calls home,” he added.

Louisiana partnered with Agreeta USA and the South Louisiana Rail Facility to make this project happen over a year ago. However, the project was put on pause again and again due to Hurricane Laura, Hurricane Delta, a winter storm, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This project was developed during those times, and made it very, very difficult. That’s why it’s such a special day today to be here, to actually mark breaking ground,” the governor said.

He says he knows how devastating the natural disasters were on people, especially farmers, in Southwest Louisiana.

Governor Edwards says this new rice mill is a step in the right direction to rebuild.

“We are going to continue. We’re going to rebuild better, and we’re going to be more resilient than we’ve ever been. I think this project is a testament to that mission and to the resiliency of the people of southwest Louisiana,” he said.

Governor Edwards says the new rice mill will allow local rice farmers to add more value to their product and ship their rice across the world.