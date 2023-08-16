MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Chamber of Commerce hosted a State of the State Lunch with Governor John Bel Edwards and other elected officials.

The governor got a standing ovation from his constituents. President of the Ouachita Parish Police Jury, Shane Smiley, West Monroe mayor Staci Mitchell, Richwood mayor Gerald Brown, Sterlington mayor Matt Taulbert, and Monroe mayor Friday Ellis shared their gratitude and appreciation.

“First of all, I want to express our deepest gratitude and admiration for your leadership. I know the Kansas lane extension and the Kansas interchange has been a wonderful project, and it means so much to have that support,” explained Ellis.

Governor Edwards highlighted the continued progress around the state.

“We had a $2 billion budget deficit. Right now we are at $3 million in our savings account. And a balanced budget. And we are making the best investment decision we can ever make.”

Other major topics included the $2,000 pay raise for teachers and the $1,000 for school support workers.

“Incredibly important if you are going to have professionally motivated teachers in the classrooms with our students. And by the way, that is still the main ingredient for quality education,” explained Edwards.

Edwards discussed the largest amount of state general funds invested in early childhood education.

“Because we have too many kids who start school, and they are not ready to learn. We will do it for generations. We will be exactly where we want to be with education, but it takes a long term commitment to stay on that path.”

Governor Edwards said he feels proud of the infrastructure improvements coming to the rural portions of Northeast Louisiana.

“The bridge program. It is $300 million more than what we would’ve received over five years, and we are going to be able to do five times as many local bridges, no state bridges, for repairs and placement that we wouldn’t be able to do without that money. I’m really proud of all of that effort to be really honest with you.”

Governor Edwards was given the Key to the City by Monroe mayor, Friday Ellis.

Edwards said they will continue investing heavily on the Cyber Corridor. He will remain in office until January 8th of 2024.

