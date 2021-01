BATON ROUGE (BRPROUD)- Gov. Edwards released a statement via Twitter stating that he is headed to Washington, D.C., and will be attending the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris.

The inauguration will be on Jan. 20.

I am traveling to Washington, D.C., and will attend the Inauguration of @PresElectBiden and Vice Pres.-Elect @KamalaHarris this week, representing the state of Louisiana at the ceremonial transition of power from one administration to the next. https://t.co/hy486abUct #lagov pic.twitter.com/TOBEHOEcuW — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) January 18, 2021