Gov. Edwards, Whip Scalise, and Sen. Cassidy comment on the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

FILE – In this July 31, 2014, file photo, Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is seen in her chambers in at the Supreme Court in Washington. The Supreme Court says Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday at her home in Washington. She was 87.

Ginsburg died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, the court said.

Crowds gathered outside of the US Supreme Court Building to honor the late Ginsburg, while condolences poured in from politicians and dignitaries across the country.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards

“Justice Ginsburg was a trailblazing pioneer whose long and storied career in the law broke barriers and inspired many across the nation — men and women. Donna and I send our prayers and heartfelt condolences to the family.”

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D.

“Justice Ginsburg’s death adds to the tragedies of 2020. While Americans mourn, we can also celebrate her pursuit of justice, her service to country and the gracious resilience with which she lived.”

House Republican Whip Steve Scalise

“My prayers are with the family of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She was a tough fighter, battling cancer multiple times, while still playing a powerful role as a jurist on our Nation’s highest court.”

Senator John Kennedy

“America weeps, but what an extraordinary life Justice Ginsburg led. Becky and I mourn with Justice Ginsburg’s family and the American people.”

Councilmember Helena Moreno

“This news is devastating. Heartbreaking. What Ruth Bader Ginsburg did for women’s rights and equality as a whole is heroic. We have lost one of our strongest and most influential voices. I am so proud to have called her a role model and someone who inspired me, along with countless others, to keep fighting for what is right. Her legacy will live on through us and our work. I am forever grateful for all that she did for this nation. May she rest in peace.”

Katie Bernhardt, Chair of the Louisiana Democratic Party

“Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a true patriot, a trailblazer for women, a warrior for justice, and an inspiration to so many. Throughout her tenure on the bench, her pursuit of a more perfect union with liberty and justice for all moved our nation forward in immeasurable ways.

“Because of Justice Ginsburg, we have the drive to fight on for justice, still. We will spend every day working as hard as we can to preserve her legacy and carry on her unfinished work. Rest in power.”

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker

“I was sad to learn of Justice Ginsburg’s passing. Her sharp intellect and passion for equality left a significant impact on the court and made her an icon for millions of Americans. I have disagreed with many of Justice Ginsburg’s opinions, but I never questioned her sincerity or motivations. In fact, her close friendship with the late Justice Antonin Scalia is a powerful example of how we can all work with and respect others. Gayle and I send our deepest condolences to her family, friends, and many admirers around the country.”

Immigration Hub

“We are grateful and humbled by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, her incredible work and the legacy she leaves behind — an indelible mark in our nation’s history and each generation to come.

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg dedicated her life to fighting on behalf of those who deserved — but were too often denied — equal dignity in the eyes of the law. While she’ll forever be remembered as a colossal force in the ongoing fight for gender equality, her drive to achieve ‘justice for all’ impacted people of every color, background, and community — including immigrants. She served as a critical voice on the Court on DACA, DAPA, and the discriminatory Muslim Ban, further sealing her legacy as a true champion of those denied justice and humanity.

“Justice Ginsburg’s last words cannot be ignored. The Senate must not vote on a Supreme Court justice until after the elections. To dismiss her dying wish is not just an insult to her legacy, but an affront to our democracy and the public who mourns her.”

Mississippi Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, Mike Espy

Mike Espy and the Espy for Senate campaign are saddened by the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, one of the most revered legal minds in this country.

The second woman to ever sit on the Supreme Court of the United States, Justice Ginsburg was a legend and will take her place among the great justices in American history.

Battling her health for years, Justice Ginsburg put her duty to this country and the law before everything else. She was a legal trailblazer, standing up for the less fortunate to ensure protections for gender equality, voting rights, civil rights, and health care.

Justice Ginsburg will forever leave her mark on this country and on the lives of Americans.

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins

“Tonight, America has lost one of her great jurists. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a trailblazer and an icon who championed equal rights in her nearly three decades on the United States Supreme Court. Her storied legal career was an inspiration for millions, particularly for women across the country. I offer my heartfelt condolences to Justice Ginsburg’s family, friends, and colleagues and join them in mourning this loss.”