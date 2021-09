BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Gov. John Bel Edwards will go to St. James and Assumption parishes to meet with local officials about Hurricane Ida’s impacts in their communities on Sunday, Sep. 5.

Edwards will have a media briefing at the St. James Emergency Operations Center at 12:45 p.m.

“Louisianans are nothing if not resilient and compassionate,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said in Saturday’s press conference.