BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Gov. John Bel Edwards will travel to North Louisiana Wednesday afternoon to tour damage in Caddo Parish and Union Parish from powerful storms that spawned a deadly tornado Tuesday in Keithville.

Preliminary reports from National Weather Service storm survey teams indicate the tornado that touched down in the Pecan Farms area near Four Forks just before 5 p.m. Tuesday was at least an EF-2, packing winds of 130 mph.

A mother and her 8-year-old son were killed in the storm, and at least two others were injured.

According to the governor’s office, Edwards’s first stop will be at the Caddo Parish Command Post in Keithville, where the tornado decimated the Pecan Farms area near Four Forks.

After meeting with local officials, the governor will take a tour of the damaged areas and then hold a news conference. Edwards is expected to head to Farmerville in Union Parish, where as many as a dozen people were injured late Tuesday night when a tornado destroyed a neighborhood.

Edwards will hold another meeting with local officials there before touring the impacted areas.

There were at least 17 tornadoes across the south Tuesday, including five in Louisiana and seven in Mississippi.