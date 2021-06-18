Gov. Edwards signs bill to rename part of I-220 ‘Minnion Dewayne Jackson Memorial Overpass’

17-year-old Green Oaks HS Senior Minnion Jackson was the victim in a drive-by shooting Wednesday, August 26 on I-220 at North Market Street.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards has signed a bill to rename a section of Interstate 220 after a high school student and football player who was killed in a drive-by shooting on the highway in Shreveport last summer.

17-year-old Minnion Jackson was the victim in a drive-by shooting Wednesday, August 26 on I-220 at North Market Street.

State Representative Cedric Glover filed a bill in April calling for the redesignation of the section of I-220 where it happened between the 7A exits as the “Minnion Dewayne Jackson Memorial Highway.”

Minnion Jackson was 17-years-old when he was shot multiple times on August 26, 2020, while driving on I-220 near North Market Street. He was rushed to Oschner LSU, where he died from his injuries. Jackson attended Green Oaks High School and was in high senior year.

Three men have since been arrested and charged in connection with the deadly shooting.

The rest of this section of I-220 would remain designated as the “Joseph D. Waggonner, Jr. Highway” in honor of the late congressman.