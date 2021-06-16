Gov. Edwards signs bill extending early voting for Presidential elections

FILE – In this Dec. 11, 2020 file photo, a sign in an Atlanta neighborhood urges people to vote early in Georgia’s two U.S. Senate races. Republicans are moving to make it harder for that to happen again, potentially affecting the voting preferences for millions of Americans in future elections. The GOP’s campaign to place new restrictions on mail-in and early voting in certain states will force voters to contend with new rules on what are popular and proven methods of casting ballots. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy, File)

BATON ROUGE, La (KLFY) — Gov. Edwards signed House Bill 286 by Rep. Frederick D. Jones, which extends the period of early voting for presidential elections in Louisiana.

Here’s the Governor’s statement on the passage of House Bill 286:

I am proud to sign HB 286 by Rep. Jones, which extends the early voting period for presidential elections by three days. All across the country, we have seen partisan efforts to limit access to voting. That’s not the case here in Louisiana, where we are now adding more early voting days for one of the most consequential and popular elections people vote in – the presidential election. Voting is one of our most sacred rights and responsibilities as Americans. As public officials, we should make it easier for people to exercise their right to vote, not harder. This bill does just that. By adding additional days of early voting in advance of presidential elections, it means Louisianans will have more opportunities to cast their votes and make their voices heard. I am thankful the Legislature sent me this bill and I will continue to advocate to expand access to voting.