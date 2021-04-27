Gov. Edwards rolls back Louisiana mask mandate, limits locations

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards is partially lifting Louisiana’s statewide mask mandate enacted to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

The Democratic governor announced Tuesday that he’s limiting the face covering requirement to schools, hospitals, clinics and other specific locations.

The new rules starting Wednesday will require people in Louisiana to wear masks on public transit and in health care facilities, daycare centers , K-12 schools, colleges and some state buildings.

Local officials can enact their own mandates.

Edwards’s decision to roll back the mask mandate he enacted in July is at odds with the recommendations of President Joe Biden’s administration.

But it puts him more in line with other Southern state leaders.