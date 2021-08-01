Gov. Edwards pins new Louisiana National Guard two-star general

Maj. Gen. Keith Waddell, adjutant general of the Louisiana National Guard, is promoted by his wife, Lisa, and John Bel Edwards, Governor of Louisiana, during a private ceremony held in the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness on July 30, 2021 in Baton Rouge, La. Maj. Gen. Waddell was appointed to his current position as adjutant general in January 2020. (Photo: Courtesy of the U.S. Air National Guard | Master Sgt. Toby Valadie)

PINEVILLE, La. (WGNO) — Louisiana National Guard Adjutant General Keith Waddell was promoted to the rank of major general during a private ceremony in Baton Rouge, La., on Friday.

Waddell, who contributed 31 years to military service, was appointed by Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, who is the commander-in-chief of the LANG.

“Appointing Keith as the adjutant general may be one of the best decisions I’ve ever made,” said Gov. Edwards after officially pinning the two-star insignia on the New Roads native.

Maj. Gen. Keith Waddell, adjutant general of the Louisiana National Guard, returns the salute of Command Sgt. Maj. Clifford Ockman, senior enlisted leader LANG, as his two-star flag is unfurled during his promotion ceremony on July 30, 2021 in Baton Rouge, La.

(Photo: Courtesy of the U.S. Air National Guard | Master Sgt. Toby Valadie)

A graduate of LSU, with a master’s degree from the U.S. Army War College and another from Northwestern State University, Waddell has served in numerous leadership positions and staff assignments at the company, battalion, and brigade levels. Of note, he commanded the 769th Engineer Battalion, the 139th Regional Support Group, and the 256th5 Infantry Brigade Combat Team.

Maj. Gen. Waddell’s awards and decorations include:

Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal

Meritorious Service Medal with three oak leaf clusters

Army Commendation Medal with six oak leaf clusters

Army Achievement Medal with two oak leaf clusters

Louisiana Legion of Merit, Louisiana War Cross

Combat Action Badge and Parachutist Badge

General Douglas MacArthur Leadership Award

Louisiana National Guard Outstanding Company Commander in the Engineer Regiment

Bronze de Fleury Medal and the Order of St. Maurice (Legionnaire)