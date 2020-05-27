Gov. Edwards orders flags at half-staff in honor of Trooper George Baker

BATON ROUGE – On Wednesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards ordered flags to be flown at half-staff over the State Capitol and all public buildings until sunset on Thursday, May 28, 2020, as an expression of respect for Louisiana State Police Trooper George Baker who died from injuries sustained in the line of duty.

Trooper Baker is survived by his wife Heather, daughter Harper, his parents, sisters, and extended family.

Trooper Baker served in the United States Marine Corps for eight years, deploying on a combat tour in the Middle East, before serving with the Greensburg Police Department, St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana State Police.

“As a United States Marine, Greensburg Police Officer, St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Deputy and Louisiana State Police Officer, Trooper Baker dedicated his life to serving and protecting others. Even after his passing, Trooper Baker continued to help those in need by donating his organs,” Gov. Edwards said. “He lived the Louisiana State Police values of courtesy, loyalty, and service every day, and his integrity and bravery will long be remembered. I ask the people of Louisiana to continue to lift up Trooper Baker, his family, friends, and colleagues in prayer as we all mourn this great loss.”

