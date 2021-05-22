Gov. Edwards makes statement following release of LSP videos of Ronald Greene’s deadly arrest

BATON ROUGE, La. — Gov. John Bel Edwards released the following statement on Friday about the Louisiana State Police making public video of the arrest of Ronald Greene, which occurred in May of 2019.

Governor Edwards said:

“Today, Louisiana State Police released all of the video footage in its possession from the arrest of Ronald Greene, a move which I strongly support. This was done in consultation with both the U.S. Attorney’s office and District Attorney John Belton in Union Parish.

“As I’ve said before, I found the full video of Mr. Greene’s arrest, which I reviewed last year, to be disturbing and difficult to watch. After I met with Ronald Greene’s family on October 14 of last year, they were given the opportunity to see all of the videos, and I know it was difficult and heartbreaking for them to watch the last moments of Mr. Greene’s life.

I am fully supportive of Louisiana State Police Col. Lamar Davis, who became the head of LSP last October, and have confidence in his ability to not only lead, but transform the agency.

“While the federal and state criminal investigations into this matter are ongoing, Col. Davis continues to work to improve the department so all Louisianans can have confidence in those who swore an oath to protect and serve them.”