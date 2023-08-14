BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency in Louisiana for extreme heat.

The state of emergency went into effect on Friday, Aug. 11, and will run through Saturday, Sept. 9, unless lifted.

“This summer, the National Weather Service has issued a record number of excessive heat warnings for Louisiana,” said Edwards. “The Louisiana Department of Health reports that the state has already exceeded the average number of annual heat-related emergency room visits. Additionally, drought conditions and a significant drop in the Mississippi River’s water level have added stress on water supplies and agriculture. This declaration will allow the state to mobilize resources and aid those most affected. Please continue to take precautions when you are outside and check on neighbors who might need assistance.”

Click here to see the declaration.