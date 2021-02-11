Gov. Edwards declares state of emergency due to heavy rainfall, potential wintry weather

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards makes remarks and answers questions during a news conference about the state’s COVID-19 situation, the effects of tropical storm Cristobal, special session legislative action and recent protests in Louisiana after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, and movement toward police reforms Monday, June 8, 2020, at the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness in Baton Rouge, La. (Travis Spradling/The Advocate via AP, Pool)

BATON ROUGE, La. — Gov. Edwards has declared a state of emergency due to the current heavy rainfall totals beginning to impact the state and the potential for wintry conditions beginning this weekend and extending to next week.

While the forecast beyond the weekend is still uncertain, the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) is urging all Louisianans to plan accordingly.

Flash flooding from heavy rains can happen very quickly. While flooded roadways and flash flooding are the immediate concerns, there is the potential for additional weather issues beginning tomorrow.

The National Weather Service (NWS) indicates an Arctic high pressure system is pushing south, bringing with it the coldest air of the season to at least portions of the state.

“Already in Louisiana we have communities that have seen the impacts of flash flooding and water on the roadways, and there is the potential for worse weather and bad conditions as the days go on. Now is the time for people to make a plan for the coming days that could include staying at home during severe weather,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “Monitor the local news and updates from the National Weather Service and your local leaders, check on your neighbors and stay safe.”

Community sites for COVID testing managed by Louisiana’s National Guard will close on Monday and Tuesday.