On Tuesday May 10, Governor John Bel Edwards signed a declaration making May, Motorcycle Awareness Month in the state of Louisiana, as apart of the Motorcycle Awareness Campaign.

The mission of MAC is to prompt drivers to actively watch for motorcycles on the roads and reduce the violation of their right of way.

Governor Edwards said one reason for the proclamation is the fact that motorcycles are less visible on the roadway ending in thousands of injuries and fatal accidents each year. Data from the Center for Analytics and Research in Transportation revealed the number of motorcyclist killed in 2021 increased by 6% since 2020.

The National Safety Council added that distracted driving has also been on the rise making it even more difficult for drivers to see motorcycles on the roadways.

MAC has been throughout the state of Louisiana distributing about 1,500 yard signs to dealerships and other locations. MAC president, Bob Courtney said the campaign will host a rally at the end of the month with live music, food and prizes in efforts to start a new campaign: Make Every Month

Motorcycle Awareness Month.

A Motorcycle Awareness Ride will be held on May 28.

