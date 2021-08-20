Gov. Edwards covers BESE meeting ending, Social Studies curriculum, filling Tiger Stadium and more during radio show

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Gov. Edwards took part in his monthly statewide radio call-in show on Wednesday, August 18.

Gov. Edwards covered a handful of topics including the BESE meeting that was shut down on Wednesday.

Edwards responded to the BESE meeting shutdown by saying, “we just have to employ reasonable mitigation measures to slow transmission, to reduce the numbers of people going to the hospital and the number of people dying until we can get more people vaccinated and clearly the mask mandate to include schools is a big part of that.”

The host of the radio show, Jim Engster, asked Gov. Edwards, are you perplexed by the number of people who just won’t listen?

Gov. Edwards answered the question this way, “I can’t understand that, I certainly can’t explain it. There is no reasoning with some people.”

Edwards emphasized that the state is seeing an increase of the number of people getting vaccinated, over 400% in the last month.

Gov. Edwards also spoke about the legality of enforcing the mask mandate inside an airport terminal.

When asked about the statewide Social Studies curriculum, Gov. Edwards said, “we need to educate kids on what’s the truth, history is history and the fact that much of it is unflattering doesn’t mean it isn’t true.”

Edwards also spoke about mandating the COVID-19 vaccine when the FDA gives its approval.

Is it practical to fill Tiger Stadium? Edwards says that outside is safer than inside and there are ways to make that experience safe.”

This was not all that Gov. Edwards spoke about during his 64th appearance on the statewide radio call-in show.

If you would like to listen to the entire radio show, visit Louisiana Hometown.