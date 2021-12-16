Gov. Edwards calls for Lafayette Judge Michelle Odinet to resign

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Gov. John Bel Edwards called for Lafayette City Judge Michelle Odinet to resign during his end-of-year press briefing today.

When asked by a reporter if Odinet should resign, Edwards replied, “The answer is yes.”

Edwards said that he knows that Odinet is taking unpaid leave to “reflect on what her next move should be,” but said that she has “all but acknowledged that the words uttered in the video were hers.”

Edwards said there is “no place for that kind of language among members of the judiciary.” He also said the incident shows that there will be practical problems in her courtroom, as Black litigants will likely continue to ask for her recusal from their cases.

“And I don’t know that she’d have a valid basis for denying [those recusals],” Edwards said. “I believe she should resign, I hope she comes to that conclusion for herself.”