Gov. Edwards appoints first director of Broadband Development & Connectivity

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to reporters at a briefing on the state’s efforts against the coronavirus pandemic in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, May 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. — Governor John Bel Edwards selected Veneeth Iyengar on Friday to serve as the first Executive Director of Broadband Development and Connectivity for the state of Louisiana.

In this role, Iyengar will serve as the lead coordinator for the state’s efforts to addressing the challenges around broadband accessibility and affordability.

Iyengar previously served as Assistant Chief Administrative Officer for Mayor-President of Baton Rouge, Sharon Weston Broome.

He will begin his role on March 29.