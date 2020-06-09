Gov. Edwards announces the students chosen to participate in the Lamar Governor’s Fellowship Program

BATON ROUGE — On Tuesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the 15 college students who have been chosen to participate in The Lamar Governor’s Fellowship Program in Louisiana Government.

This is an opportunity for the students to gain firsthand knowledge about the development and implementation of public policy as well as the state’s rich history and current affairs of Louisiana government.

The program is a partnership with Louisiana’s Office of the Governor, Louisiana State University, Southern University and the Baton Rouge Area Foundation.

“I’m inspired by the excitement these students have shown for Louisiana and for learning how they can be of service in moving our state to the next level. This year, our Fellows are working alongside agency heads as they tackle the public health and economic challenges presented by COVID-19, giving them frontline insight into the ways the pandemic is affecting the state,” said Gov. Edwards.

“This program will provide an invaluable learning experience and opportunity for students who are interested in becoming future leaders of our state. Our goal is to ensure their success in the program and help them understand how important they are to the future growth and development of our state.”

The students are either from Louisiana or are attending a Louisiana university or college. Each one has been assigned to work in a cabinet-level agency in Baton Rouge based on their interest of study.

In addition to working within the state agencies, they will also participate in a weekly speaker series and field trips designed to enhance their overall experience and understanding of Louisiana government.

The Class of 2020:

Everett Craddock – Coastal Protection and Restoration Agency

Simone Craven – Resilient Louisiana Commission

Nicholas Hopkins – Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness

Hannah Kleinpeter – Communications, Office of the Governor

Gregory Laborde – Department of Health

Tyson D. Lee – Louisiana Board of Regents

Mia Lejeune – Department of Children and Family Services

Revathi Menon – Louisiana Economic Development

Nicole Moore – Community Programs, Office of the Governor

Cameron Ott – Department of Wildlife and Fisheries

Patrick Riley– Alcohol and Tobacco Control

Savannah Simons – Division of Administration

Sarah Stafford – Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs

Sydney Veazie – Policy, Office of the Governor

Zaige Wills – Department of Corrections

The students will receive student housing on LSU’s campus in Baton Rouge, three hours of course credit offered through the LSU Department of Public Administration and up to a $1,500 stipend for additional expenses.

This year’s Fellows program is sponsored by private donations, including Sean and Jennifer Eplett Reilly, who are the title sponsors.

