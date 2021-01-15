Gov. Edwards announces several appointments to Louisiana boards and commissions

BATON ROUGE — Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions.

The Governor’s Office sent out the appointments below.

Board of Barber Examiners

The Board of Barber Examiner’s mission is to issue certificates of registration and serves to protect the health and welfare of the general public from communicable diseases.

Marlon G. Lewis of New Iberia has been appointed to the Board of Barber Examiners. Lewis is a barber and stylist at Marlon’s Barbershop. Lewis will represent the 4th Public Service Commission District.

Board of Examiners for Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology

The Louisiana Board of Examiners for Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology provides regulatory authority over persons offering speech-language pathology and audiology services to the public in order to safeguard the public health, safety, and welfare, to protect the public from incompetent, unscrupulous, and unauthorized persons, and from unprofessional conduct by speech-language pathologists and audiologists, and speech-language pathology assistants.

Annette E. Hurley Ph.D. of Ponchatoula has been reappointed to the Board of Examiners for Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology. Hurley is an Associate Professor at the Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center, where she serves as the Audiology Department Head and as the Audiology Program Director. Hurley will serve the board as a licensed dispensing audiologist.

Caddo Levee District

The Caddo Levee District’s mission is to maintain and operate the levee systems along the right descending bank of the Red River, as well as the levee systems of Twelve Mile Bayou and Black Bayou.

Patrick W. Harrison of Shreveport has been reappointed to the Caddo Levee District. Harrison is the managing partner at Sound Fighter Systems.

Kandi R. Moore of Belcher has been appointed to the Caddo Levee District. Moore is the CEO of Specialists Hospital Shreveport.

Carolyn C. Prator of Shreveport has been reappointed to the Caddo Levee District. Prator is retired.

Gary L. Procell of Shreveport has been reappointed to the Caddo Levee District. Procell is the owner of Gary Procell Insurance Agency.

James T. Sims of Oil City has been reappointed to the Caddo Levee District. Sims is the pastor at Lake Zion Baptist Church.

Col. Eric D. Sweeney of Ida has been appointed to the Caddo Levee District. Sweeney is the director of Army instruction for the Caddo Parish Schools.

Willie L. Walker of Gilliam has been reappointed to the Caddo Levee District. Walker is the CEO of WCOC.

Capital Area Groundwater Conservation District

The Capital Area Ground Water Conservation District’s mission is to provide for the efficient administration, conservation, orderly development, and supplementation of groundwater resources in the parishes of East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Pointe Coupee, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana. The board develops, promotes, and implements management strategies to provide for the conservation, preservation, protection, recharging, and prevention of waste of the groundwater resources over which it has jurisdictional authority.

Scott M. Bergeron of Baton Rouge has been reappointed to the Capital Area Groundwater Conservation District. Bergeron is the president of Professional Technical Support Services and will represent West Feliciana Parish.

Kenneth R. Dawson of St. Francisville has been reappointed to the Capital Area Groundwater Conservation District. Dawson is the chief administrative officer for Ascension Parish and will represent Ascension Parish.

Mark D. Frey of Morganza has been reappointed to the Capital Area Groundwater Conservation District. Frey is the owner of Four Oaks Farm and will represent the Louisiana Farm Bureau Federation and the Louisiana Cattlemen’s Association.

Jens A. “J.A.” Rummler of Oscar has been reappointed to the Capital Area Groundwater Conservation District. Rummler is the senior geologist at Professional Service Industries and will represent Pointe Coupee Parish.

Continuous Learning Task Force

The mission of the Continuous Learning Task Force is to ensure the quality of instructional plans, give the appropriate amount of instructional time per day, and to focus on meeting expectations from families.

Richard H. Hartley of Baton Rouge has been appointed to the Continuous Learning Task Force. Hartley is the education policy advisor with the Office of the Governor.

Governor’s Task Force on DWI

The Governor’s Task Force on DWI’s mission is to address issues with unusually high incidence of drunk driving, difficulty in proving ID of multiple DWI offenders for enhanced penalties, refusing to submit to breath and/or field sobriety tests, obtaining evidence from drivers who cause alcohol involved fatal or serious injury crashes, and arrest and prosecution of drug-impaired drivers.

Chief Daniel R. Smith of Olla has been appointed to the Governor’s Task Force on DWI. Smith is the Chief of Police for the Olla Police Department and was nominated by the president of the Louisiana Association of Chiefs of Police.

Group Benefits Policy and Planning Board

The Group Benefits Policy and Planning Board’s mission is to review and recommend life and health benefit programs offered to eligible active employees, retirees, and their dependents, as well as for reviewing and recommending the proposed rate structure. The board submits a written report, which includes comments and recommendations, to the appropriate legislative oversight committees.

Michael B. Saylor of Baton Rouge has been appointed to the Group Benefits Policy and Planning Board. Saylor is retired and will serve as a member who has a minimum of five years of professional experience or fiscal expertise in the industries of health insurance, actuarial services, financial services or banking.

Louisiana State Board of Nursing

The Louisiana State Board of Nursing is responsible for safeguarding the life and health of Louisiana residents through the regulation of persons practicing or offering to practice as a registered nurse. The board also establishes minimum curriculum requirements and approves nursing schools.

Wendi S. Palermo Ph.D. of DeRidder has been reappointed to the Louisiana State Board of Nursing. Palermo is the executive director of nursing and healthcare initiatives for the Louisiana Community and Technical College System. Palermo will serve as a nursing educator and was nominated by the Louisiana State Nurses Association.

Louisiana State Board of Practical Nurse Examiners

The mission of the LSBPNE is to protect the health, safety and welfare of the public by providing reasonable assurance that persons who practice practical nursing are competent, ethical practitioners with the necessary knowledge, skills and abilities appropriate to the title and role of the licensed practical nurse.

Barbara J. Gibbs of Hammond has been reappointed to the Louisiana State Board of Practical Nurse Examiners. Gibbs is an instructor at Southeastern Louisiana University and will serve as a registered nurse representing the Louisiana State Nurses Association.

South Lafourche Levee District

The South Lafourche Levee District’s mission is to provide, within its district, the highest possible level of protection from flooding due to high tides, heavy rain falls, tropical storms, and hurricanes for the safety and well-being of the community of South Lafourche.

Ronald L. Callais of Golden Meadow has been reappointed to the South Lafourche Levee District. Callais is the chairman of Allied Shipyard and was nominated by Senator Michael Fesi.

Roland T. Curole of Cut Off has been reappointed to the South Lafourche Levee District. Curole is retired and was nominated by the Lafourche Parish Governing Authority.

Mitch D. Danos of Cut Off has been reappointed to the South Lafourche Levee District. Danos is the owner of Offshore Logistical and Transport and was nominated by Representative Joseph Orgeron.

Bob A. Faulk of Larose has been reappointed to the South Lafourche Levee District. Faulk is the owner of Bayou Supply and Chemical Company and was nominated by Representative Joseph Orgeron.

Keith A. Guidry of Cut Off has been reappointed to the South Lafourche Levee District. Guidry is the vice president of Kevin Gros Consulting and Marine Services, and was nominated by Representative Joseph Orgeron.

Roland J. Guidry of Cut Off has been reappointed to the South Lafourche Levee District. Guidry is retired and was nominated by Senator Michael Fesi.

Brian K. Marts of Larose has been appointed to the South Lafourche Levee District. Marts is the owner of Clarence Marts Contractors and was nominated by Senator Michael Fesi.

Joseph M. Rome Jr. of Golden Meadow has been reappointed to the South Lafourche Levee District. Rome is retired and was nominated by the mayor of the Town of Golden.

Monty J. Vegas of Cut Off has been reappointed to the South Lafourche Levee District. Vegas is an agent with Allstate Insurance Company and was nominated by the Greater Lafourche Port Commission.

Terrebonne Levee and Conservation District

The Terrebonne Levee and Conservation District’s mission is to protect lives and property during times of emergency by using the available manpower and equipment in a safe and timely sequence, while maintaining the integrity of the levee systems and flood control structures. Terrebonne Levee and Conservation District shall engage in flood control works as it relates to hurricane protection, tidal or riverine flooding, saltwater intrusion and conservation.

Anthony J. “Tony” Alford of Houma has been reappointed to the Terrebonne Levee and Conservation District. Alford is a part owner and insurance agent with ASLR. Alford was nominated by the Terrebonne Parish President and North of the Intracoastal Canal.

Tenner P. Cenac of Houma has been reappointed to the Terrebonne Levee and Conservation District. Cenac is the operations manager with Gulf Oceanic Marine Contractors and will represent the Legislative Delegation.

Carl J. Chauvin Sr. of Chauvin has been reappointed to the Terrebonne Levee and Conservation District. Chauvin is a Fleet Maintenance Superintendent with TPCG and will represent the Legislative Delegation.

Walton J. “Buddy” Daisy Jr. of Houma has been reappointed to the Terrebonne Levee and Conservation District. Daisy is the owner of Buddy’s Seafood and will represent the Legislative Delegation.

Leward P. “Sou” Henry of Chauvin has been reappointed to the Terrebonne Levee and Conservation District. Henry is retired and will represent the American Legion/VFW Post.

Jack W. Moore of Montegut has been reappointed to the Terrebonne Levee and Conservation District. Moore is a risk manager with the Terrebonne Parish School Board. Moore was nominated by the Terrebonne Parish President and South of the Intracoastal Canal.

Daniel J. Walker of Houma has been reappointed to the Terrebonne Levee and Conservation District. Walker is an attorney at Watkins, Walker, Eroche, and Hoychick. Walker will represent the Legislative Delegation.