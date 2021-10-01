Gov. Edwards announces October as Cybersecurity Awareness Month

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Move over Halloween! On Thursday, Sept. 30, Gov. John Bel Edwards declared October as Cybersecurity Awareness Month, in Louisiana.

“Louisiana has worked with our local partners and the private sector to find innovative ways to operate more safely and to respond to cybersecurity threats,” Edwards said.

Cybersecurity Awareness Month aims to raise awareness about the importance of cybersecurity across the nation. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has a national cybersecurity campaign with the theme: Do Your Part. #BeCyberSmart.

The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness will be sharing public service announcements featuring Edwards, Major General Keith Waddell of the Louisiana National Guard, and country music star Laine Hardy for Cybersecurity Awareness Month, according to an official press release.

As our use of technology continues to grow, please look for information shared by the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP), CISA and others to be safer online and protect your information,” Edwards said.